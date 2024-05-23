DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jake Hunsinger Birthday Bash with The Rock Bottom Band, Jake Wasson M.D. and Tyler Nail

Askew Bar & Lounge
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
Come help us celebrate Jake Hunsinger's Birthday with four amazing acts!!

Jake Hunsinger & The Rock Bottom Band

Jake Wasson M.D.

Dusty & The Brakes

Tyler Nail

7pm doors

8pm show

$12 tickets

See you there!!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Askew
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

