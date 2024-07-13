DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Witches Seed

Tones Teatro Natura
Sat, 13 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsOira
From €38.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Dopo le tappe al Teatro Arcimboldi di Milano e al Teatro Alfieri di Asti, la spettacolare opera di Stewart Copeland ritorna a Tones Teatro Natura con la nuova regia del librettista Jonathan Moore. Special Guest Irene Grandi.

Dal genio di Stewart Cop...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Lineup

Venue

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.