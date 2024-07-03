Top track

London Symphony Orchestra - Carmen Prelude To Act 1

Classical Pride 2024: Classical Drag!

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 3 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*For accessibility information please see the accessibility information button/link below

Get ready for a major Pride month spectacle, the first ever Classical Drag spectacular!

Hailed as the ‘Drag Race of the classical world’, Classical Drag is set to...

This is an 18+ event - physical photo ID Required
Presented by Ozero Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monét X Change, Thorgy Thor, Oliver Zeffman and 3 more

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

