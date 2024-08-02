Top track

orbit

Draussen im Grünen
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

orbit ist das elektronische Projekt des 28-jährigen Produzenten und Songwriters Marcel Heym. Mit einem einzigartigen Sound, der von rauen akustischen Klängen und atmosphärischen Synthesizer-Leads geprägt ist, hat Marcel einen Weg gefunden, seine immersive...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Draussen Im Grünen, OHA! Music & Goodlive Artists
Lineup

orbit

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

