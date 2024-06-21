Top track

Airiel - Rainflower

Airiel / Blushing / Bodywash / Bella Steele

Deep Cuts
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Content Brakes Presents:

Airiel - https://airiel.bandcamp.com

Blushing - https://weareblushing.bandcamp.com

Bodywash - https://bodywashmtl.bandcamp.com

Bella Steele - https://bellasteele.bandcamp.com

at Deep Cuts

$15 advance / $20 day of

Doors 7pm,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Content Brakes
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blushing, Bodywash, Airiel

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

