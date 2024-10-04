Top track

Zolita - Bedspell

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



Zolita

Chop Shop
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $29.29

About

Zolita - The Queen of Hearts Tour

Singer-songwriter Zolita went viral with "Explosion" and kept the momentum going with self-directed videos like "Holy" and "Fight Like a Girl."

Tickets starting at $23 [+fees] / Limited VIP Packages available.

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Chop Shop & Kickstand.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zolita

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

