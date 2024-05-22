Top track

Blind Adam and the Federal League, Matt Pless

The Kingsland
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Blind Adam & the Federal League

Matt Pless

Bedpan Fight

Blind Adam and The Federal League, Chicago's own folk punk americana foursome with powerful lyrics and a serious punch of soul. The band is fronted by Adam Gogola, a young man living with a rare, d...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blind Adam & The Federal League, Matt Pless

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

