The Fatback Band

The Lido
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£30.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Ambassadors of Funk, return to the UK to play their most spectacular, full band, live shows ever! These shows will be a celebration to Bill ‘Fatback’ Curtis, who was in October 2023, inducted in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

The Fatback Band...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Bakery Boy Music
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

THE FATBACK BAND

Venue

The Lido

Ethelbert Terrace, Margate, Kent, CT9 1RX
Doors open7:00 pm

