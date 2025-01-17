DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The John Otway Big Band

The Crescent
Fri, 17 Jan 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£20.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The world needs mavericks. One-offs. Bloody chuffed to bring John and his big band back to York for the first time since 2008. In a world dominated by music-by-committee, formulaic meaningless nonsense and fabricated beats, thank heaven for John Otway.

It...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Mr H.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Otway and The Big Band

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.