Lingala - Original Mix

All Day I Dream of Toronto Chic

Fort York Historic Park
Sat, 20 Jul, 2:00 pm
DJToronto
CA$89.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Lee Burridge

Before he had achieved the veteran status he now has, Lee Burridge was an intrepid pioneer and scene curator. Having grown up in and around minimal techno parties and industrial warehouse raves, Burridge craved sonics that were a little smoother and more a Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

ALL DAY I DREAM OF TORONTO CHIC

JULY 20TH - FORT YORK HISTORIC PARK

LEE BURRIDGE + MORE TBA

This is a 19+ Event
Presented by Leee Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lee Burridge

Venue

Fort York Historic Park

250 Fort York Boulevard, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3K9, Canada
Doors open2:00 pm

