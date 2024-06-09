DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lenine

Union Chapel
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
We are taking one of Brazil’s most cherished musical voices to Union Chapel for a rare UK performance.

Celebrating the Brazilian musical legacy he has built over his 40-year career, he has collaborated with the likes of João Gilberto, Caetano Veloso, Gilb...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
