DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are taking one of Brazil’s most cherished musical voices to Union Chapel for a rare UK performance.
Celebrating the Brazilian musical legacy he has built over his 40-year career, he has collaborated with the likes of João Gilberto, Caetano Veloso, Gilb...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.