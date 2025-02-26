DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

John Shuttleworth: Raise The Oof

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 26 Feb 2025, 6:45 pm
ComedyLondon
From £31.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Radio 4 favourite, comedy legend, and ‘the 42nd best reason to love Britain’ (The Telegraph) JOHN SHUTTLEWORTH, is back with more hilarious stories and songs performed on his trusty Yamaha organ (with built-in auto accompaniment!) In RAISE THE OOF John cel...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs