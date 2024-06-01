Top track

New Wave Magazine: Tay Iwar + Äyanna + Natanya

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Wave presents a sensational opportunity to witness the inception of the next big names in music. This trailblazing independent magazine effortlessly transforms from page to stage with a celebration of fresh, vibrant talent that bridges the gap between...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tay Iwar, Äyanna, Natanya

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

