DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ore 21.00 - Prendila con filosofia. Come sopravvivere nell'era della performance? A cura dei Tlon - Maura Gancitano e Andrea Colamedici.
Vincitori dell’Italian Podcast Awards, Maura Gancitano e Andrea Colamedici sono i fondatori di Tlon, un progetto di di...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.