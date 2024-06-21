DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SPHERA - TLON, MARIANNE MIRAGE

Tones Teatro Natura
Fri, 21 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreOira
From €11.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ore 21.00 - Prendila con filosofia. Come sopravvivere nell'era della performance? A cura dei Tlon - Maura Gancitano e Andrea Colamedici.

Vincitori dell’Italian Podcast Awards, Maura Gancitano e Andrea Colamedici sono i fondatori di Tlon, un progetto di di...

This is an 0+ event
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Lineup

Tlon, Marianne Mirage

Venue

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
1200 capacity

