Teen Mortgage

Downstairs at the Dome
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
London
£16.40

About

DHP Presents:

TEEN MORTGAGE

This is a 14+ event (under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
Lineup

Noah and the Loners, Flesh Creep, Teen Mortgage

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

