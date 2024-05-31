DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emma Noble w/ Axnér

Omeara
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

British singer songwriter & DJ Emma Noble debuted as a solo artist in the lockdown of summer 2020. Her sound is rooted in and influenced by her deep love for rare soul, funk and disco. Craig Charles described her arrival on the soul scene as “one of the hi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emma Noble

Venue

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

