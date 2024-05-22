Top track

Making Plans For Nigel

BURNING HEADS + GUEST

Petit Bain
Wed, 22 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17

About

Nés à Orléans dans les années 80, toujours actifs après 40 années de péripéties romanesques, les Burning Heads ont traversé les époques, contourné les modes et transcendé les styles – de leur héritage oi! et rock australien au punk hardcore en passant par...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 3C.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Burning Heads

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

