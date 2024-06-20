DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mdou Moctar – or the Hendrix of the Sahara as he is sometimes called – constructed his first instrument out of scrap wood and bicycle parts. His musical talent has endured family disapproval, religious backlash and a sparse upbringing in the desert. “To my
Mdou Moctar
Beachland Ballroom
7:00 PM Doors
