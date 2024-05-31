DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Botanica Festival - Day 1

Villa Ormond
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 am
DJSanremo
From €16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DAY 1 TICKET
Vivi il Day 1 di Botanica Venerdì 31 maggio, una giornata di musica immersi nel verde di Villa Ormond, a due passi dal mare.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presented by Ass. Culturale Adventures Sanremo II.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Villa Ormond

Corso Felice Cavallotti, 113, 18038 Sanremo IM, Italy
Doors open11:00 am

