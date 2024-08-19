DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In a 2010 manifesto, Hunter Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix coined the term “transcendental black metal” to describe the combination of metal, experimental and classical music her band Liturgy creates. The Brooklyn-based quartet captivate spectators with their incred
Read more
Liturgy is the project of Haela Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix, whose yearning, energetic “transcendental black metal” exists in the space between metal, art music and sacred ritual. Its current lineup includes Mario Miron (guitar), Tia Vincent-Clark (bass) and Leo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.