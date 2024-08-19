Top track

Liturgy - Quetzalcoatl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liturgy

DUST
Mon, 19 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£22.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Liturgy - Quetzalcoatl
Got a code?

About Liturgy

In a 2010 manifesto, Hunter Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix coined the term “transcendental black metal” to describe the combination of metal, experimental and classical music her band Liturgy creates. The Brooklyn-based quartet captivate spectators with their incred Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Liturgy is the project of Haela Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix, whose yearning, energetic “transcendental black metal” exists in the space between metal, art music and sacred ritual. Its current lineup includes Mario Miron (guitar), Tia Vincent-Clark (bass) and Leo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liturgy

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.