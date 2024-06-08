DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comedians' DJ Battles

Village Underground
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.73
COMEDIANS’ DJ BATTLES

The historic London debut of the best night out of last year’s Edinburgh Fringe. Comedian Ivo Graham (gig pig, organised fun fanatic, superintendent of the sesh) commentates frenetically on Powerpoint as illustrious guests bring the...

Presented by Off The Kerb.
13
Ivo Graham, Josh Widdicombe, Elis James and 13 more

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK

Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
