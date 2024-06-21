Top track

Harry Christelis - Explorations of One's Self Inside a Caravan (feat. Christos Stylianides, Andrea Di Biase & Dave Storey)

Harry Christelis Quartet - Live in London

Heath Street Baptist Church
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50

About

"Compelling ambient music pitched somewhere between In A Silent Way-era Miles Davis and late-era Talk Talk” - The Guardian

Whilst Harry Christelis (guitar/electonics/composition) is the ostensible group leader of the quartet, there is a palpably commun***...

All ages
Presented by Harry Christelis.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harry Christelis

Venue

Heath Street Baptist Church

84 Heath Street, Camden, London, NW3 1DN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

