DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Seasick Steve: Album Launch Show

CHALK
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

+ Support from East of Reno

As long as we don't let him catch sight of all that wet stuff lurking south of us, Seasick Steve should be in prime shape for delivering one of the bluesiest, stompiest barn-stormers that Chalk has ever seen!

This is a 14+ event (Under 16s have to accompanied)
Presented by Resident Music & FORM
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seasick Steve

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
825 capacity

FAQs

When / where will I be able to collect my copy of the album?

Albums will only be available to collect from our shop (Resident Music, 27-28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton) from release date (13th June).

All copies will need to be collected by 13th September (as we do not have room to store stock long term).

Are there age restrictions for this event?

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Please bring ID if you wish to get served at the bar.

Who do I contact for disability access requests?

For disability access requests, please contact DICE through the Helpcentre or at www.dice.fm/contact.

You will still need to purchase a ticket / album bundle here & then contact DICE for an additional carer's pass or to organise disability access.

Will the bar take cash?

The bar at CHALK only accept card payments.

Who do I contact for any stock queries?

Please contact orders@resident-music.com for any stock queries.

