DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
+ Support from East of Reno
As long as we don't let him catch sight of all that wet stuff lurking south of us, Seasick Steve should be in prime shape for delivering one of the bluesiest, stompiest barn-stormers that Chalk has ever seen!
Albums will only...
Albums will only be available to collect from our shop (Resident Music, 27-28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton) from release date (13th June).
All copies will need to be collected by 13th September (as we do not have room to store stock long term).
This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Please bring ID if you wish to get served at the bar.
For disability access requests, please contact DICE through the Helpcentre or at www.dice.fm/contact.
You will still need to purchase a ticket / album bundle here & then contact DICE for an additional carer's pass or to organise disability access.
The bar at CHALK only accept card payments.
Please contact orders@resident-music.com for any stock queries.
