Top track

Stonie Blue, Ben Hixon & Stefan Ringer - 4 THE DANCERS

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

First Saturdays at Cafe Erzulie

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stonie Blue, Ben Hixon & Stefan Ringer - 4 THE DANCERS
Got a code?

About

One of Cafe Erzulie's longest-running party series, First Saturday’s is a crowd favorite. Catch Stonie Blue and special guests every first Saturday of the month. Pull up and vibe out to an eclectic mix of dance music, reggae, hip-hop, dancehall house, and...

This is an 21+ event
Cafe Erzulie
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stonie Blue

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.