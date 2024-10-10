DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Chris Hall: Girl for All Seasons

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 10 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £24.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Social media sensation Christopher tells of his life, as a ‘boy who’s a bit girly really’.

From unhealthy obsessions with pop princesses, falling in line behind the School Classroom Queen Bees, and gaining life lessons from the cast of ‘Bad Girls’ why wou...

18+
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Hall

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs