BODIES Live

Colour Factory
Sat, 18 May, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

foundation.fm present BODIES live.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by foundation.fm.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Miss Knox, Prestige Pak, DJ Lycox and 1 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open3:00 pm

