Artico Festival @ DITONELLAPIAGA | THRU COLLECTED

Parco della Zizzola
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBra
From €18.98

About

Ditonellapiaga // Thru Collected // Napoli Segreta

Nell'ultima data di Artico Festival 2024 avremo con noi l'iconica Ditonellapiaga. All'inizio e alla fine della serata, Bra e Napoli saranno cuore a cuore, con i live di Thru Collected e Napoli Segreta. Fa...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione culturale Switch On Future.

Lineup

Thru Collected, Ditonellapiaga, Napoli Segreta

Venue

Parco della Zizzola

Strada Fey 1, 12042 Bra provincia di Cuneo, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

