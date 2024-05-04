Top track

Kudaushe

Afriquoi (DJ) + Special Guests

Headrow House
Sat, 4 May, 2:00 pm
DJLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bank Holiday Saturday sees us welcome the mighty Afriquoi to Headrow House for an absolute DJ set. Afriquoi are an underground sensation, bringing an uplifting fusion of African music and live electronics. Their sound combines Gambian kora, Congolese guita...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Headrow House.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afriquoi, Popdiggy, Joe William

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open2:00 pm
150 capacity

