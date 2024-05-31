Top track

Chris Lake & Aluna - More Baby

House Worx - High Octane House All Night Long

Never Have I Ever
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
PartyChicago
About

HOUSE WORX

House music anthems all night long.

Only the best all night. No filler.

Celebrate the biggest tracks in house music by your favorite artists, from John Summit to Peggy Gou, Dom Dolla to Mochakk. A true rave experience in a club environment. B...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by PAUZ Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

