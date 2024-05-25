DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
If 1991 is the year punk broke, then surely 2014 was the year the Internet broke.
With their debut, LUST, MEISHI SMILE burst onto the scene under the “digital punk” label ZOOM LENS with a ferocity that NPR described as “part shoegaze, part chillout, part...
DICE will send you the address the day of the show.
There is plenty of street parking around the venue.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.