LUST 10th Year Anniversary: Meishi Smile, Baths, Ienne, swanskin

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

If 1991 is the year punk broke, then surely 2014 was the year the Internet broke.

With their debut, LUST, MEISHI SMILE burst onto the scene under the “digital punk” label ZOOM LENS with a ferocity that NPR described as “part shoegaze, part chillout, part...

This is an all ages event
Presented by MakeOutMusic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

What is the address of the venue?

DICE will send you the address the day of the show.

Where do we park?

There is plenty of street parking around the venue.

