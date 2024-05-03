DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Don Melody Club

Supersonic Records
Fri, 3 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
POUR LES FANS DE / FOR FANS OF John Maus, Connan Mockasin & Ariel Pink

DON MELODY CLUB (Analog Pop / Amsterdam, NLD)

Entraînant l'auditeur dans son univers psychédélique et rétro, Don Melody Club (alias Donald "Donny" Madjid) a récemment sorti son nouvel...

Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Don Melody Club

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

