DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
POUR LES FANS DE / FOR FANS OF John Maus, Connan Mockasin & Ariel Pink
DON MELODY CLUB (Analog Pop / Amsterdam, NLD)
Entraînant l'auditeur dans son univers psychédélique et rétro, Don Melody Club (alias Donald "Donny" Madjid) a récemment sorti son nouvel...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.