EYES SET TO KILL w/ Secrets, Lost In Separation and Kill The Darkness

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

'Into The Wilderness With 15 Years Of Reach' Tour

Eyes Set To Kill

with special guests Secrets, Lost In Separation and Kill The Darkness

Thursday, June 27th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lost in Separation, Secrets, Eyes Set To Kill

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

