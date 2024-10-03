Top track

Shade

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

IAMDDB

Cabaret Sauvage
Thu, 3 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€36.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shade
Got a code?

About

Artiste mancunienne aux multiples talents, IAMDDB est connue pour sa polyvalence en tant qu'auteure-compositrice-interprète, actrice et passionnée de mode. Inspirée par Bob Marley, elle véhicule dans sa musique les mêmes messages de liberté, d'amour et d'a...

Tout public
AEG PRESENTS FRANCE et OCTOPUS
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IAMDDB

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.