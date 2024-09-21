Top track

Dele Sosimi - You No Fit Touch Am

Wah Wah 45s 25th Anniversary

Village Underground
Sat, 21 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Independent soulful London record label Wah Wah 45s celebrates 25 years of releases, live shows, club nights and events this September at Village Underground. The label, started by Chris and Simon Goss who were soon joined by Dom Servini, back in 1999, has...

Presented by Wah Wah 45s.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Dele Sosimi, Aroop Roy, Charlie Dark and 1 more

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
700 capacity
