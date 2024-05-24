Top track

Disco Balkan with Lemon Bucket Orkestra

DROM
Fri, 24 May, 10:30 pm
$23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come join us for Balkan disco tunes curated and performed by DJ Serhan at DROM on this special night featuring a live performance by Lemon Bucket Orkestra!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

