SIGHT: Nic Fanciulli, Abdon, Karim Soliman +

Pacha Barcelona
Sun, 26 May, 11:30 pm
DJBarcelona
€11.22

About

SIGHT inició su residencia semanal en el mítico club Pacha Barcelona en 2017 y tras establecerse como la mejor fiesta de electrónica de los domingos en la ciudad expandió la marca creando eventos en los mejores clubes del mundo.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por SIGHT.
Lineup

Nic Fanciulli, Karim Soliman

Venue

Pacha Barcelona

Passeig Marítim de la Barceloneta, 38, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

