House of Zeus x Es Paradis

Es Paradis Ibiza
Thu, 13 Jun, 11:59 pm
From €30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
House of Zeus takes on Ibiza! Get ready for a season full of the best House and Techhouse music on the island. Every Thursday at Es Paradis, Ibiza.

International DJ’s, quality entertainment, and an extraordinary vibe, House Of Zeus has got it all.

Every...

Evento +18
Organizado por Es Paradis.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Es Paradis Ibiza

Carrer Salvador Espriu, 2, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

