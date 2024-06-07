Top track

Winger - Miles Away

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Winger

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £41.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Winger - Miles Away
Got a code?

About

After 35 years of success including 5 million albums sold, 7 top 40 singles and thousands of worldwide performances the legendary multi-platinum band WINGER including all original members, Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Rod Morgenstein and Paul Taylor will make th...

Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Winger, Joel Hoekstra, Brandon Gibbs

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs