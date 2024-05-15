DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Young Medicine and Danny Blu w/ Bangs, Heavy Halo

The Kingsland
Wed, 15 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Danny Blu is a dark electro-pop act based in New York City. An electrifying, hybrid powerhouse, he bridges the sounds of industrial and pop through “infectious hooks” and serves up an expansive pop exhibition of fashion, video, and art.

Dubbed as the “ind...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Young Medicine, Danny Blu, Bangs and 1 more

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.