Amor Andino

Sonido Gallo Negro, Ritmo Cascabel, DJ Javi

The Coast
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
Fort Collins
Amor Andino
About

Sonido Gallo Negro is a band from Mexico City going back to the roots of psychedelic tropical music with guitars, eccentric organs, analog synthesizers, theremin... they mix exotic rarity and esoterism which will alter your perception and force you to danc...

U18 Requires Parent or Guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre & Endless Fest
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sonido Gallo Negro, Ritmo Cascabel

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Open in maps
Doors open 7:00 pm
300 capacity

