Cafe Mambo Ibiza On The Pier Festival

Hastings Pier
Sat, 10 Aug, 1:00 pm
GigsBrighton
Cafe Mambo Ibiza on Hastings Pier this summer! As part of it's landmark 30th anniversary year, Cafe Mambo Ibiza comes to the south coast for a HUGE outdoor daytime festival on Saturday 10th August!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Resonate Media.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Todd Terry, Lovely Laura, Andy Manston and 1 more

Venue

Hastings Pier

1-10 White Rock, Hastings TN34 1JU
Doors open1:00 pm

