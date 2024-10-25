Top track

Looking Too Closely

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fink

EartH
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £33.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Looking Too Closely
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

FINK, long-established alt-folk trio, return with Fin Greenall’s eighth studio album under the genre-hopping moniker. Coalescing around the emergent urgency in each of the album’s ten tracks and intimate, close...

Presented by Communion ONE & Kilimanjaro..
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fink, Finnegan Tui

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.