No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

The Pharcyde

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 5 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£32.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Icons of 90's West-coast hip-hop, The Pharcyde are playing Belgrave Music Hall this summer. Tickets will not be around for too long for this so act fast

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Pharcyde

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

