Nerve Agent: Se está creando un clima terrible

Sala Moon
Sat, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsValencia
€17.85
Nerve Agent presenta su segunda gira nacional: "Se está creando un clima terrible”. Una gira donde pasarán por más de 15 ciudades a presentar su próximo EP. También tocarán las colaboraciones que han lanzado durante este año y los hits que han sonado hasta...

Organizado por Polar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nerve Agent

Venue

Sala Moon

C. de Sant Vicent Màrtir, 200, 46007 València, Araba, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

