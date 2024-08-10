DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kinyxx is the new temple to freedom, a place to express yourself freely in a safe environment with other like-minded party-goers without the fear of being jugded.
Come to lose yourself in your world feeling out the rhythm of the music while focusing on th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.