Fink

Anfiteatro del Venda
Wed, 28 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsGalzignano Terme
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fink torna all'Anfiteatro del Venda, questa volta in versione acustica.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Anfiteatro Del Venda

Lineup

Fink

Venue

Anfiteatro del Venda

Via Sottovenda, 35030 Galzignano Terme PD, Italy
Doors open7:45 pm

