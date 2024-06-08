DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Come Back To Earth: Mac Miller Tribute

The Point
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

9PM Doors // 10PM Show // 21+

Come Back To Earth, the world’s first and only Mac Miller tribute band is known for their captivating live performances, thoughtful arrangements and heartfelt dedication to honoring Mac. The focus on authenticity and attentio...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Come Back To Earth

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.