Riot Party London Sex Worker Pride Special

Electrowerkz
Sun, 8 Sept, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £17.26
About

Join Riot Party as we celebrate Sex Worker Pride joining forces with some of the hottest SWer led collectives + events. What to expect: Stripper Style Performances, Multi-Genre Dancefloor, SWer Led Market + more exciting additions TBA.

DOORS CLOSE 22:00

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Riot Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

