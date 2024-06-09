DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jeff Rosenstock

Point Ephémère
Sun, 9 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Super! présente

Jeff Rosenstock en concert exceptionnel au Point Éphémère le 9 juin 2024 !

Jeff Rosenstock réalise des albums de plus en plus chaotiques pour un monde de plus en plus chaotique. Chaque année, on a l'impression que la température de l'univ...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

