DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ricci Weekender 24 - Opening Concert - Daniela Pes

Cortile Platamone
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsCatania
€25.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ricci Weekender 2024 Presents:

Special Opening Concert w/ Daniela Pes live

______

*Not included in Music and Gold pass

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Mercati Generali Circolo Culturale.

Lineup

Daniela Pes

Venue

Cortile Platamone

Via Vittorio Emanuele Secondo 121, 95131 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.